Samuele Ricci News: Sets up teammate in Pisa game

Ricci drew two fouls and assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in 18 in Friday's 2-1 victory against Pisa.

Ricci had a brief but impactful cameo off the bench, interplaying with Luka Modric in the box on the game-winning goal and notching his third helper in the campaign. He could play more in the next couple of tilts because of Adrien Rabiot's suspension and some rotation caused by two short turnarounds in a row. He has posted six chances created, 10 crosses (four accurate) and four corners in his last five displays (two starts).