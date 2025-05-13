Samuele Ricci News: Subpar in Inter meeting

Ricci (knee) had one shot (zero on target) and drew one foul in 80 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Torino.

Ricci was back in the lineup after missing the previous game and played most of the contest but struggled to produce on either end. He didn't record a cross for the first time in four appearances. He has racked up six (zero accurate) in his past five showings, adding two shots (one on target), two corners, three tackles (two won) and six clearances, with no goal contributions.