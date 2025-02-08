Samuele Ricci News: Will miss Bologna match

Ricci generated one shot (zero on goal), two clearances and one cross (zero accurate) and picked up his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Genoa.

Ricci had a low-wattage performance and will sit out Friday's game against Bologna due to yellow-card accumulation. Cesare Casadei, Karol Linetty or Gvidas Gineitis will replace him in the midfield. Two of them would start if Adrien Tameze (ankle) couldn't play.