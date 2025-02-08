Samuele Ricci News: Will miss Bologna match
Ricci generated one shot (zero on goal), two clearances and one cross (zero accurate) and picked up his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Genoa.
Ricci had a low-wattage performance and will sit out Friday's game against Bologna due to yellow-card accumulation. Cesare Casadei, Karol Linetty or Gvidas Gineitis will replace him in the midfield. Two of them would start if Adrien Tameze (ankle) couldn't play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now