Samuele Ricci headshot

Samuele Ricci News: Will miss Bologna match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Ricci generated one shot (zero on goal), two clearances and one cross (zero accurate) and picked up his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Genoa.

Ricci had a low-wattage performance and will sit out Friday's game against Bologna due to yellow-card accumulation. Cesare Casadei, Karol Linetty or Gvidas Gineitis will replace him in the midfield. Two of them would start if Adrien Tameze (ankle) couldn't play.

Samuele Ricci
Torino
