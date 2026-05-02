Sander Berge headshot

Sander Berge Injury: Inactive due to virus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 7:56pm

Berge's absence in Saturday's game against Arsenal was confirmed by manager Marco Silva to be due to "a virus at the training ground, some players, some staff members too. That was the reason why Sander was not in the squad list.", Jack Kelly of Fulhamish reports.

Berge was a late blow to the team's lineup, and his health will now have to be monitored ahead of the final few fixtures of the season. The midfielder has started in 33 EPL matches this campaign, losing a bit of consistency only in recent weeks. As soon as he's ready to play a significant role, Berge will aim to regain a starting spot from Harrison Reed.

Sander Berge
Fulham
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