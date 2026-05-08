Sander Berge headshot

Sander Berge Injury: Option for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Berge (illness) is an option for Saturday's match against Bournemouth, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fullhamish. "Sander had the illness, he's been suffering a little bit more - he's trying his best, he will be in contention."

Berge struggled with an illness that kept him out last week, but he is now set for a return, as he has been cleared and is in contention. However, it appears he is still dealing with some drawbacks, leaving the question of how many minutes he will be available. He is typically a starter and will look to return to the role immediately, earning one assist in 33 appearances (32 starts).

Sander Berge
Fulham
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