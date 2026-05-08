Sander Berge Injury: Option for Saturday
Berge (illness) is an option for Saturday's match against Bournemouth, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fullhamish. "Sander had the illness, he's been suffering a little bit more - he's trying his best, he will be in contention."
Berge struggled with an illness that kept him out last week, but he is now set for a return, as he has been cleared and is in contention. However, it appears he is still dealing with some drawbacks, leaving the question of how many minutes he will be available. He is typically a starter and will look to return to the role immediately, earning one assist in 33 appearances (32 starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sander Berge See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 363 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 363 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3510 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3510 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3324 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sander Berge See More