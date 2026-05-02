Sander Berge headshot

Sander Berge Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Berge (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Arsenal.

Berge is an undisputed starter in the midfield, making his last-minute withdrawal a significant blow for his side. No details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain. Harrison Reed is expected to continue filling in at the base of the midfield should Berge remain unavailable for the coming matches.

Sander Berge
Fulham
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