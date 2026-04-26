Sander Berge headshot

Sander Berge News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Berge generated two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Aston Villa.

Berge kept his fourth clean sheet of the season Saturday, his first since Dec. 27. He made two interceptions and one clearance on that end of the pitch. On the attack he recorded two shots for just the second time this season and he created one chance in his third consecutive appearance.

Sander Berge
Fulham
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