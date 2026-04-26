Sander Berge News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday
Berge generated two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Aston Villa.
Berge kept his fourth clean sheet of the season Saturday, his first since Dec. 27. He made two interceptions and one clearance on that end of the pitch. On the attack he recorded two shots for just the second time this season and he created one chance in his third consecutive appearance.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sander Berge See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3312 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3312 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics13 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks30 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3231 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sander Berge See More