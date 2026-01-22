Tangvik came through the Rosenborg BK academy after joining the club's youth system in 2017 and was promoted to the first team in 2021. He went on to make 85 competitive appearances for Rosenborg, recording 28 clean sheets, including six matches in UEFA Conference League qualification. He has represented Norway at every youth level from U15 to U21 and was called up to the senior national team in November 2025, serving as an unused substitute in World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Italy. He joins as the No. 2 goalkeeper following Daniel Peretz's transfer and is viewed as a high-potential option who could eventually provide competition for Daniel Heuer Fernandes.