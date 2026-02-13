Sandi Lovric Injury: Absent versus Parma

Lovric (undisclosed) "won't be an option Sunday," coach Paolo Sammarco stated.

Lovric will have to sit out at least one contest because of some muscular discomfort, joining Antoine Bernede (ankle) and Roberto Gagliardini (ribs) on the sidelines. Suat Serdar, Cheikh Niasse, Abdou Harroui and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro are the next men up at the position.