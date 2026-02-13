Sandi Lovric headshot

Sandi Lovric Injury: Absent versus Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 6:33am

Lovric (undisclosed) "won't be an option Sunday," coach Paolo Sammarco stated.

Lovric will have to sit out at least one contest because of some muscular discomfort, joining Antoine Bernede (ankle) and Roberto Gagliardini (ribs) on the sidelines. Suat Serdar, Cheikh Niasse, Abdou Harroui and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro are the next men up at the position.

Sandi Lovric
Verona
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sandi Lovric See More
