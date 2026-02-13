Sandi Lovric Injury: Absent versus Parma
Lovric (undisclosed) "won't be an option Sunday," coach Paolo Sammarco stated.
Lovric will have to sit out at least one contest because of some muscular discomfort, joining Antoine Bernede (ankle) and Roberto Gagliardini (ribs) on the sidelines. Suat Serdar, Cheikh Niasse, Abdou Harroui and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro are the next men up at the position.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sandi Lovric See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sandi Lovric See More