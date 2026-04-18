Sandi Lovric headshot

Sandi Lovric Injury: Good to go for Milan clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Lovric (undisclosed) "has completed his rehab protocol and will be an option Sunday," coach Paolo Sammarco stated.

Lovric has sat out eight games on the trot due to a tendon problem in his thigh. He'll be an extra option as a box-to-box, joining Antonio Bernede, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Tomas Suslov and Abdou Harroui. He has sent in multiple crosses in his last three appearances, accumulating 15 deliveries (one accurate) and posting three off-target shots, 10 corners and four tackles (two won).

Sandi Lovric
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sandi Lovric See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sandi Lovric See More
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best Bets
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best Bets
Author Image
Steven Vinik
June 14, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024