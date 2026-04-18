Sandi Lovric Injury: Good to go for Milan clash

Lovric (undisclosed) "has completed his rehab protocol and will be an option Sunday," coach Paolo Sammarco stated.

Lovric has sat out eight games on the trot due to a tendon problem in his thigh. He'll be an extra option as a box-to-box, joining Antonio Bernede, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Tomas Suslov and Abdou Harroui. He has sent in multiple crosses in his last three appearances, accumulating 15 deliveries (one accurate) and posting three off-target shots, 10 corners and four tackles (two won).