Sandi Lovric Injury: Missing again for Napoli game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Lovric (undisclosed) hasn't been called up for Saturday's clash versus Napoli.

Lovric will be absent for the third straight game because of a mild muscular problem. Abdou Harroui and Tomas Suslov are the next men up without Lovric, Suat Serdar (knee) and Antoine Bernede (ankle).

Sandi Lovric
Verona
