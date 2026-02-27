Sandi Lovric Injury: Missing again for Napoli game
Lovric (undisclosed) hasn't been called up for Saturday's clash versus Napoli.
Lovric will be absent for the third straight game because of a mild muscular problem. Abdou Harroui and Tomas Suslov are the next men up without Lovric, Suat Serdar (knee) and Antoine Bernede (ankle).
