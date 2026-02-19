Sandi Lovric Injury: Ruled out for Sassuolo match

Lovric (undisclosed) "won't be an option Friday, but he's close to recovering," coach Paolo Sammarco announced.

Lovric will skip the second contest in a row due to a muscular injury, but it's not overly serious, and he'll have more than a week to be ready for the Napoli game. Abdou Harroui and Cheikh Niasse will pick up the slack in the midfield, where Suat Serdar (knee), Roberto Gagliardini (ribs) and Antoine Bernede (ankle) are also on the mend.