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Sandi Lovric News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Lovric (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's match against AC Milan.

Lovric is back in the team sheet as expected Sunday, with the midfielder fit after a few weeks out with a thigh injury. A lesser role is likely for the player moving ahead, going unused constantly while only starting in one of his six appearances all season.

Sandi Lovric
Verona
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