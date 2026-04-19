Sandi Lovric News: Bench option
Lovric (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's match against AC Milan.
Lovric is back in the team sheet as expected Sunday, with the midfielder fit after a few weeks out with a thigh injury. A lesser role is likely for the player moving ahead, going unused constantly while only starting in one of his six appearances all season.
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