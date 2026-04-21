Sandi Lovric News: Creates one chance versus Milan

Lovric (thigh) had four crosses (two accurate), two corners and one clearance and created one scoring chance in seven minutes in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Milan.

Lovric got busy in a short cameo after missing several matches because of a thigh problem. He'll rotate with Antoine Bernede, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro and Tomas Suslov going forward. He has sent in at least one cross in four straight appearances with Verona, amassing 19 deliveries (three accurate) and posting three shots (zero on target), two chances created and 12 corners over that span.