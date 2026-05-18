Sandi Lovric News: Decent effort in draw

Lovric had one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

Lovric returned to the starting lineup after a gradual increase in playing time and made his presence felt at both ends of the pitch versus Inter. The midfielder recorded a season-high tally of four interceptions in his 13th appearance and seventh since joining Verona from Udinese. In addition to his defensive numbers, he has taken a few corner kicks in recent action as he shares those duties with Tomas Suslov.