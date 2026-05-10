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Sandi Lovric News: Energetic cameo in Como game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Lovric recorded four crosses (two accurate) and three corners and created two scoring chances in 27 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Como.

Lovric continues to produce off the bench but has yet to start since returning from a fairly serious thigh problem and has at most logged 28 minutes in the last four rounds. He has recorded three chances created, 13 crosses (seven accurate) and six corners during that stretch.

Sandi Lovric
Verona
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