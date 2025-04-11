Sandi Lovric News: Serviceable in Milan contest

Lovric registered two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate), two tackles (two won) and two interceptions in Friday's 4-0 defeat versus AC Milan.

Lovric quickly returned to the XI after oddly not starting last week and picked up stats in basically every category despite the rough outing for his side. He has notched 14 crosses (two accurate), nine corners, four shots and four interceptions in the last five matches, with no goal contributions.