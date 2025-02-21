Sandi Lovric News: Takes five corner kicks agaisnt Lecce
Lovric created two scoring chances and registered five crosses (one accurate), one interception and five corners in Friday's 1-0 victory over Lecce.
Lovric wasn't overly active offensively but kept up his production thanks to set pieces, notching a new season high in corners. He has scored and assisted once in the last five rounds, adding nine shots (four on target), 10 key passes and 16 crosses (three accurate).
