Sandi Lovric headshot

Sandi Lovric News: Takes five corner kicks agaisnt Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Lovric created two scoring chances and registered five crosses (one accurate), one interception and five corners in Friday's 1-0 victory over Lecce.

Lovric wasn't overly active offensively but kept up his production thanks to set pieces, notching a new season high in corners. He has scored and assisted once in the last five rounds, adding nine shots (four on target), 10 key passes and 16 crosses (three accurate).

Sandi Lovric
Udinese
