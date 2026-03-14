Sandro Kulenovic News: Picks up assist in Parma game

Kulenovic assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one clearance and one chance created in 13 minutes Friday's 4-1 win over Parma.

Kulenkovic made the most of his limited playing time by feeding Duvan Zapata before a successful effort from distance, tallying his first goal contribution since heading to Serie A. He has been supplanted by a pair of teammates fairly quickly after two early starts. He'll look to win over a new coach in the coming weeks. He has created one scoring chance in three straight contests, adding two shots (one on target) over that span.