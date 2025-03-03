Sandro Ramirez News: Goal saves performance

Ramirez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Friday's 1-1 draw against Valladolid.

Ramirez had a relatively quiet day against Real Valladolid, with one exception. In 80 minutes played, the right winger scored an outside-the-box goal (with some help from a deflection) with his only shot of the match. However, he only created one chance, put just one of his five crosses on target, and had just two touches in the opposition's box. Still, the goal will come as a welcome sight for Ramirez, who had not scored since December 22 against Espanyol. He will look to build off this performance on Sunday as Las Palmas prepare to visit Real Betis.