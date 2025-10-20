Tonali looks to be in doubt for Tuesday's UCL match after he was absent from the group during Monday's training session. He was forced off in the 70th minute of the club's match against Brighton on Saturday, possibly coming off due to the injury. The club will now monitor the midfielder heading into the match as he is a regular starter, with Jacob Ramsey, Lewis Miley and Joe WIllock all as possible replacements. Another update should come on the midfielder ahead of game time, with Eddie Howe still to take the stand.