Sandro Tonali Injury: Could be available Sunday

Tonali (hamstring) could be an option for Sunday's season finale at Fulham, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Sandro, potentially, will be available, we will look at him again today, don't think it is anything serious."

Tonali had appeared unlikely to feature after feeling his hamstring during the win over West Ham, but the updated prognosis is more encouraging than initially suggested. The club will make a final call after assessing him ahead of the Craven Cottage fixture, with getting the Italian midfielder available for the season finale a significant boost for Newcastle. That said, if Tonali can't answer the call, he would end the campaign with three goals, four assists, 53 chances created, 75 corners and 143 crosses across 49 appearances (45 starts) in all competitions for the Magpies.