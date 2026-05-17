Sandro Tonali headshot

Sandro Tonali Injury: Dealing with hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 12:14am

Tonali felt his hamstring during Saturday's 3-1 win over West Ham and was substituted in the early stages of the second half, leaving his availability for Sunday's season finale at Fulham unlikely, according to coach Eddie Howe. "I think Sandro felt his hamstring. I don't think it was a big injury, but it was enough for him to come off. So it looks like we'll miss him in the last game."

Tonali will be assessed at Newcastle's Darsley Park training complex with manager Howe expressing hope that the issue is not serious but unlikely to be available for the Craven Cottage fixture. The club will make a final call after the assessment, with Joe Willock having covered in the second half against West Ham. Getting Tonali available for the season finale would be a significant boost for Newcastle as they look to end what has been a difficult campaign on a positive note. If Tonali misses the season finale, he would end the campaign with three goals, four assists, 53 chances created, 75 corners and 143 crosses in 49 appearances (45 starts) across all competitions for the Magpies.

Sandro Tonali
Newcastle United
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