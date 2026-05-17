Sandro Tonali headshot

Sandro Tonali Injury: Forced off at halftime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Tonali (muscular) was substituted at halftime of Sunday's clash against West Ham United, with a possible muscle injury behind the early exit.

Tonali's withdrawal at the break is a concerning development for Newcastle, with the Italian midfielder having been one of their most important players in the engine room this season. Joe Willock came on to replace him at the start of the second half, with the full extent of the injury yet to be confirmed. Further examination will be required before a clearer picture emerges on the severity of the issue and his availability for upcoming fixtures

Sandro Tonali
Newcastle United
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