Sandro Tonali headshot

Sandro Tonali Injury: Injured during warm-ups

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Tonali is out for Sunday's match against Fulham after suffering an injury in warm-ups, according to his club.

Tonali is not playing the season finale after he was a late scratch, suffering from a warm-up injury. This is an unfortunate loss for the player and club, as he has been a regular starter all campaign, and it will end his season. He finishes the season with zero goals and two assists in 35 appearances (31 starts) this season.

Sandro Tonali
Newcastle United
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