Sandro Tonali Injury: Injured during warm-ups
Tonali is out for Sunday's match against Fulham after suffering an injury in warm-ups, according to his club.
Tonali is not playing the season finale after he was a late scratch, suffering from a warm-up injury. This is an unfortunate loss for the player and club, as he has been a regular starter all campaign, and it will end his season. He finishes the season with zero goals and two assists in 35 appearances (31 starts) this season.
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