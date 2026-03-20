Sandro Tonali headshot

Sandro Tonali Injury: Late fitness decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 2:43am

Tonali (groin) is a late fitness decision ahead of Sunday's derby against Sunderland, according to coach Eddie Howe. "We will wait and see on Sandro, it is maybe not as bad as first feared. We will see how he is today and make a decision closer to the game."

Tonali picked up a groin edema during the Champions League clash against Barcelona Wednesday, but the issue isn't as serious as initially feared, with the midfielder expected back in training Friday and set to be a late fitness call ahead of Sunday's derby against the Black Cats. He'll be pushing hard to get the green light before kickoff given his locked-in role as a midfield anchor for the Magpies, and if he can't go, the midfield setup would need a shakeup with Joe Willock and Joelinton the most likely duo to step into those deeper roles in the middle of the park.

Sandro Tonali
Newcastle United
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