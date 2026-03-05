Sandro Tonali Injury: Might be rested in Cup

Tonali was forced off late during Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Manchester United due to cramps and might be rested during Saturday's FA Cup clash against Manchester City, according to coach Eddie Howe, per Scott Wilson from The Northern Echo. "I think it was just cramp with Sandro. But he's a player who is playing every week, executing everything he can. We've got a lot of players who are maxed out. We've got to be careful and manage the squad. We've got so many big games to come, and we don't have a deep squad. It's going to be an interesting selection and decisions for the weekend."

