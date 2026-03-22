Sandro Tonali headshot

Sandro Tonali Injury: Out versus Sunderland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 3:55am

Tonali (groin) isn't an option for Sunday's game against Sunderland.

Tonali was in jeopardy after suffering a muscular injury midweek and has ultimately been ruled out. He could return to action with Italy during the international break. Joelinton and Jacob Ramsey are patrolling the midfield from the jump.

Sandro Tonali
Newcastle United
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