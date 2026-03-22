Sandro Tonali Injury: Out versus Sunderland
Tonali (groin) isn't an option for Sunday's game against Sunderland.
Tonali was in jeopardy after suffering a muscular injury midweek and has ultimately been ruled out. He could return to action with Italy during the international break. Joelinton and Jacob Ramsey are patrolling the midfield from the jump.
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