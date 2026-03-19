Sandro Tonali Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Tonali (groin) suffered an edema in the UEFA Champions League loss to Barcelona on Wednesday and could be an option to play Sunday against Sunderland, according to Sky Sport Italy.

Tonali was subbed off during the second half of Wednesday's 7-2 loss to Barca, but further tests revealed the injury wasn't as serious as initially thought. A decision on his availability for the weekend will be made closer to Sunday's 8 a.m. ET kickoff, and it remains to be seen if he'll be available to play for Italy in the upcoming World Cup playoffs later this month. Not having Tonali would be a huge blow for Newcastle since they're already missing another key midfielder in Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring).