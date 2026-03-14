Sandro Tonali headshot

Sandro Tonali Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Tonali (illness) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Chelsea.

Tonali is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Chelsea due to illness. The midfielder is an important piece in the middle of the park and his absence could be felt, having scored one goal and provided three assists in 39 appearances across all competitions this season. Jacob Ramsey and Joe Willock start in midfield in his absence.

Sandro Tonali
Newcastle United
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