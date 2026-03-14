Sandro Tonali Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Tonali (illness) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Chelsea.
Tonali is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Chelsea due to illness. The midfielder is an important piece in the middle of the park and his absence could be felt, having scored one goal and provided three assists in 39 appearances across all competitions this season. Jacob Ramsey and Joe Willock start in midfield in his absence.
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