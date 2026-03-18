Sandro Tonali Injury: Subs off with injury Wednesday
Tonali left the pitch after receiving treatment for a physical issue during Wednesday's UCL match against Barcelona, Scott Wilson of The Northern Echo reports.
Tonali appeared to pick up a serious blow, making his participation in upcoming contests a big doubt. It was his return to the initial lineup after a one-game absence due to illness, but he had a quiet outing before his withdrawal. Joe Willock took his place after the injury and could see an increased role if Tonali joins Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) on the sidelines for the next clash against Sunderland.
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