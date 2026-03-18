Sandro Tonali Injury: Suffers groin injury Wednesday

Tonali left the pitch after receiving treatment for a groin issue during Wednesday's UCL match against Barcelona, with coach Eddie Howe confirming that "It could be a problem for us.", Lee Ryder of The Chronicle reports.

Tonali appeared to pick up a serious blow, making his participation in upcoming contests a big doubt. It was his return to the initial lineup after a one-game absence due to illness, but he had a quiet outing before his withdrawal. Joe Willock took his place after the injury and could see an increased role if Tonali joins Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) on the sidelines for the next clash against Sunderland.