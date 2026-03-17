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Sandro Tonali Injury: To be checked Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 9:24am

Tonali is questionable for Wednesday's match against Barcelona after missing their last match due to an illness, according to manager Eddie Howe. "We'll have a look at it today. Today's the first day we've seen him. (It's) an opportunity for hopefully him to train, if he feels strong enough. We'll make a decision tomorrow."

Tonali was out over the weekend with an illness and is now trending towards being an option Wednesday, although he will need to pass some testing. This is huge news for the club, as they are already without a few midfield options, potentially losing another for a huge match. If he were to miss out, Joelinton, Jacob Ramsey and Joe Willock would likely start in the midfield, although Tonali will hopefully be an option.

Sandro Tonali
Newcastle United
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