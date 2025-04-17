Fantasy Soccer
Sandro Tonali headshot

Sandro Tonali News: Another goal contribution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Tonali assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Tonali saw a goal contribution for a second straight outing Wednesday, finding Harvey Barnes to earn an assist. This comes after he scored last match, bagging three goal contributions in his last four outings. This brings him to three goals and two assists on the season.

Sandro Tonali
Newcastle United
