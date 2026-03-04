Sandro Tonali News: Assists against Everton

Tonali assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Everton.

Tonali delivered a well placed pass to Jacob Ramsey outside the box for the goal. It was just his second Premier League goal contribution of the season, though he has still shown attacking upside from a defensive midfield role with 27 shots and 23 chances created. However, the results have not always followed, and defensively he has struggled at times along with the Newcastle United back line, who have conceded 42 goals in 28 league matches. Tonali will next face Manchester United, who sit third in the table, making it a difficult matchup.