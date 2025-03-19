Sandro Tonali News: Back in starting role

Tonali has started in the club's past three matches after a short rotational spell and has now started in 18 of his 26 appearances this season.

Tonali went through a spell in a rotational role, seeing a start and then a bench role during a four-match stretch. However, he has now started in their past three games and has regained his starting role, likely to continue in that role. He will hope to see a goal contribution soon, only having two in 26 appearances (18 starts).