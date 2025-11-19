Tonali had returned to England from Italy following a brief time with his national team, returning to the club after fearing an injury. However, the midfielder has avoided an injury and instead returned home due to a host of reasons, as he hosted a baby shower and was also one match from being banned due to yellow card accumulation ahead of the World Cup Playoffs. He does then appear ready for action moving forward for the club, set to play Saturday against Manchester City if he continues to train.