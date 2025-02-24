Sandro Tonali News: Benched due to hamstring issue

Tonali was benched and only saw 20 minutes of play Saturday due to hamstring discomfort and after missing a few training sessions, according to manager Eddie Howe, per Dominic Scurr of the Shields Gazette. "I didn't really want to risk him today. But with the second half, as it was, we felt we needed his legs in midfield. He said he felt okay to play. It was a sort of reluctant sub for me, but I thought he did well when he came on and touch wood, he's okay [for Liverpool]."

