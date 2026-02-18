Sandro Tonali News: Brace in FA Cup
Tonali has started in all but one game since the turn of the new year and has recorded two goals in that time.
Tonali has been an everyday starter for Newcastle the past few months after some injuries affected the squad, one of the few midfielders able to remain fit lately. He has not been the most prosperous when it comes to goal contributions, but found a stroke of form in FA Cup play on Saturday, recording two goals in the win. This is a spot that should stick for Italian as he hopes to continue his success, yet to score a goal in league or UCL play, but has earned two assists.
