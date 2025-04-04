Sandro Tonali News: Decisive goal in victory

Tonali scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Brentford.

Tonali challenged the keeper at a narrow angle Wednesday and caught him napping at his near post to score Newcastle's second and decisive goal. The holding midfielder also contributed two tackles (two won), one interception, one clearance and one block to the team's defensive effort. After an abbreviated first campaign at St. James' park, Tonali has rebounded with two goals and one assist over 27 Premier League appearances (19 starts) in his second season with the Magpies.