Sandro Tonali headshot

Sandro Tonali News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 7:00am

Tonali (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Sunday's season finale against Fulham.

Tonali overcame the hamstring concern that had made his availability appear unlikely after feeling the issue during the win over West Ham, with the final assessment ahead of the Craven Cottage fixture returning a positive outcome and coach Eddie Howe handing him a starting role for the curtain closer. The Italian midfielder has been one of Newcastle's most influential figures this season, contributing three goals, four assists, 53 chances created and 143 crosses across 49 appearances in all competitions, and his presence in the first eleven is a significant boost for a side heading into the final fixture of the campaign.

Sandro Tonali
Newcastle United
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