Sandro Tonali News: Opens scoring in win

Tonali scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-1 victory against Manchester United.

Tonali volleyed home a ball over the top Sunday to give Newcastle a first half lead from which they would catapult themselves to a 4-1 victory over Manchester United. The holding midfielder added one tackle (one won), two interceptions and one clearance to the team's defensive effort over his 90 minutes of play. Tonali has now scored Premier League three goals on the season, his most since netting five with AC Milan during the 2021-2022 Serie A campaign.