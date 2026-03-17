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Sandro Tonali News: Option against Barcelona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 2:26am

Tonali has shaken off the illness that ruled him out against Chelsea and is back in contention for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Barcelona, according to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.

Tonali missed Saturday's clash against Chelsea due to illness but looks set to shake it off quickly, with the midfielder reportedly traveling to Barcelona on Tuesday morning and now in the mix for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against the Blaugranas. That's a massive boost for the Magpies, as the Italian is trending toward a return to the starting XI at the perfect time. They'll need him at full strength if they want to lock in their spot in the next round.

Sandro Tonali
Newcastle United
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