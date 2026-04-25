Sandro Tonali News: Poor in front of goal
Tonali had four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Arsenal.
Tonali was only able to put one of his four shots on target, which is not a great look a 1-0 loss. The midfielder could be among the goals against Brighton, but the Seagulls have been solid of late with four wins in their last five matches and have allowed 39 goals in 34 EPL matches.
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