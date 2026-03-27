Sandro Tonali News: Returns to action with Italy
Tonali (groin) started and scored in Thursday's World Cup playoff match against Northern Ireland.
Tonali was able to recover quickly from a groin ailment, as expected, after sitting out the previous Premier League contest. He has gotten the nod in the last nine matches he was available for, sending in at least one cross in each of them, racking up 33 deliveries (nine accurate) and adding 20 corners and 15 key passes during that stretch, with three goals and two assists. Furthermore, he has tallied at least one tackle in his last three displays, amassing four (three won).
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