Sandro Tonali headshot

Sandro Tonali News: Scores first UCL goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Tonali scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Tuesday's 3-2 victory versus Qarabag.

Tonali opened the scoring after just four minutes, netting his first Champions League goal and his third in all competitions this season following his brace in the last FA Cup outing against Aston Villa. Across his last five starts in all competitions, the midfielder has registered seven shots, created six chances and delivered 19 crosses, while also contributing nine tackles defensively.

Sandro Tonali
Newcastle United
