Sandro Tonali News: Set to start after midweek rest

Tonali was rested in Wednesday's cup meeting with Charlton, but manager Roberto De Zerbi later confirmed that "Sandro was in a plan to work with Marco Senesi yesterday, very strong, to improve their physical condition. Sandro has to work to feel better in terms of physical condition, but Saturday he will play in the first XI, without problems".

Tonali will continue to work towards reaching an optimal fitness level before being able to make back-to-back appearances in the same week. Still, his availability in league play is a vital presence for a team that is relying heavily on him after his excellent seasons with Newcastle. If he stays active for the remainder of the season, Tonali will look to rack up the majority of minutes in a defensive midfield position, although there could be some rotation with other elements such as Mateus Fernandes and Rodrigo Bentancur during busy periods.