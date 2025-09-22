Tonali put in a solid all-round midfield display Sunday as Newcastle carved out a goalless draw at Bournemouth. He exhibited his usual energy, discipline, and passing presence, contributing two of Newcastle's four shots in the match; one effort from the edge of the box flew just over the bar. His defensive output was steady: he made a couple of tackles, pressed well and helped break up play. This continues a trend in recent fixtures of Tonali being among Newcastle's more reliable midfielders in matches where chances are few, his consistency is one of the few positives amid their lack of cutting edge.