Sandro Tonali News: Starting Wednesday
Tonali (illness) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Barcelona.
Tonali had to miss the last match due to illness, but is back with his team Wednesday after passing some late testing. He will remain in a starting role as he remains fit, one of the club's typical three starting midfielders. He will need a big match to defeat Barcelona, as the midfielder will have a huge role in the defense and attack.
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