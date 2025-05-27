Sang-Bin Jeong Injury: Working to gain Green Card

Jeong is out for Wednesday's match against Vancouver and Sunday's match against Seattle as he works on gaining his Green Card, accoridng to Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press.

Jeong is going to miss the next week of action as he works on helping his team further along the line, with the South Korean currently working on gaining his Green Card. He will be missed for the time being, but this will eventually remove him as an international player and free up a spot for the club. This shouldn't force any major changes, only starting in two of his 11 appearances.